Television actor Hina Khan is currently vacationing in Pushkar and having a gala time there. From partying to exploring around, she is leaving no stone unturned to make most of her trip. Taking to Instagram, she has shared an array of pictures having her outdoor breakfast at the rose farm and it will give you major travel goals.

Dressed in a pink dress, she has teamed up her look with a black waist belt, sunglasses, and a trendy matching hat. In the photo, she can be seen sitting on a wooden table with a glass of juice in her hand and delicious delicacies placed in front of her. She completed her look with subtle makeup and a dash of lipstick.

Sharing the post, she thanks the resort for the arrangement and wrote, “If we take one step towards nature, it will show 10 ways to feel more energetic and full of life. Today I have @thewestinpushkar to thank for arranging this beautiful outdoor breakfast at their own Rose Farms. The picture only does about 25% justice to the actual experience, it was so beautiful and peaceful. (sic)”

Take a look at the pictures here:



Earlier, she has shared sets of pictures in an army green collar shirt and trousers as she enjoys the greenery around her with a cup of coffee in her hand. She captioned the pictures as, “Me and my coffee, Camouflaging with nature to be at peace.. Giving rest to my bruised body. @thewestinpushkar #WestinPushkar #WestinWellness. (sic)”



Meanwhile, Hina has several film projects under her kitty. She will be making her Bollywood debut with The Lines. She will also be seen in Wish List and Vikram Bhatt’s North of Srinagar. Another film under her kitty is Indo-Hollywood film, The Country of The Blind where she will be playing the role of a visually challenged girl. She also has Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked under her kitty.