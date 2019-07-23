TV hotshot Hina Khan, who was last seen as Komolika in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot, is all set to make an appearance in Vikram Bhatt’s project, North of Srinagar. The actor is getting back to back films and has taken a small break from Television to focus on big projects. The movie is currently being filmed in Jammu and Kashmir. Hina recently shares a few pictures from the location and tells her fan how much she enjoys. She captioned the post by writing, “Life is so much better when you are laughing… 😬😬”.

Hina Khan poses in her resort balcony and looks hot in a ‘no makeup look’. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor dons multi-colour pants with a basic white t-shirt. She completed her look with white shoes. With hair kept natural, the pictures will lit your day. She can be seen sitting in a balcony and enjoying the scenic greenery.

Check out Hina Khan’s pictures from Srinagar here:

View this post on Instagram Life is so much better when you are laughing… 😬😬 A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Jul 23, 2019 at 12:32am PDT

Earlier, Hina Khan took to Instagram to share her pictures in a night suit from the report. She looked gorgeous without makeup and letting sun rays coming on her face.



Hina Khan is known for playing the character of Akshara in Star Plus’s super hit and long-running show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Hina has also participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 11 and also has the privilege of emerging as the first runner up in 2017.