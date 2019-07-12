Television actor Hina Khan has made her niche in the telly world with two shows, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Now, she is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Lines. She is currently in Srinagar for the shooting of Vikram Bhatt’s project North of Srinagar. Amidst the hectic schedule, she takes out time to enjoy the scenic beauty of the valley. Taking to Instagram, she uploaded her series of pictures sitting in a garden with greenery all around her and a cup of coffee in her hand. In the photos, she can be seen donning a pastel brown long sweater teamed up with black tights. With minimal makeup, double braided hair and a contagious smile, she looks gorgeous, as always.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Do not look around, Look Up! #ThankYouGodForThisAmazingGift #CalledLife #SpreadLove #PositivityAlwaysWins #LookAtTheBrighterSide #BeTheLight #BeYou #LetsLiftEachOther (sic)”

Take a look at the pictures here:



Earlier, she has shared her no-makeup selfies in a blue dress. She captioned the posts as, “Adding a little bit of me to the Fresh Air around. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram Adding a little bit of me to the Fresh Air around.. A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Jul 9, 2019 at 10:27pm PDT



Hina has attended workshops in Srinagar and after unveiling the poster of her debut film Lines at Cannes. She has also wrapped up the shooting of another film titled Wish List in Europe and finally, this talented actor has started shouting for Vikram Bhatt’s film North of Srinagar. It is being reported that she will play the role of a fashion editor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she has three good projects under her kitty and we are excited to her now on a big screen.