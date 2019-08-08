TV’s famous face Hina Khan is known for her class performances on the small screen. But besides acting, she is also majorly into fitness. While she was a contestant on popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss 11’, Hina got a lot of compliments for her awesome style sense. Well, the girl has got some taste and knows how to flaunt it too. Her recent bunch of pictures on social media yet again prove that she likes to experiment with her looks and can pull off any outfit with style.

Hina frequently shares her pictures of various events and occasions she attends. Lately, she took to Instagram to share her series of pictures from the Delhi airport and looked stunning. She opted for comfortable clothing and donned a dress with transparent aviators. She is enjoying her me time with a cuppa coffee. The actress is a gym freak and works out regularly to maintain her hourglass figure.

In the caption, she wrote: “Work travel 🧳 let’s go✈️”.

Take a look at Hina Khan’s pictures:

View this post on Instagram Work travel 🧳 let’s go✈️ A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Aug 7, 2019 at 6:57pm PDT

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in Bollywood film Lines alongside veteran actor Farida Jalal. Talking about the film, Hina Khan will be seen in a de-glam look as she will be playing the role of timid Muslim girl Nazia. The actor revealed her thoughts about the film on the Instagram account and wrote, “Emotions don’t change because of the borders in between, the life and plight of Nazia is a simple portrayal of any girl who faces the magnitude of ordinary challenges in a not so ordinary story.