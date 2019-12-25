Actor Hina Khan is setting the mercury levels to rise as her social media is flooded with her hot and sexy bikini looks. Currently vacationing in the Maldives with beau Rocky Jaiswal, she is having lots of fun. From a romantic dinner to scuba diving, the couple is leaving no stone unturned to enjoy their holiday.

In the pictures shared on Instagram, she can be seen donning a floral orange bikini teamed up with a sheer white shrug worn over it. She completed her look with a hat, subtle makeup, kohl in eyes and a dash of red lipstick. Flaunting her perfect curves and toned back, she is making the jaws drop and eyes pop out with her sexy bikini look.

Take a look at the photos here:

Earlier, she has shared her gorgeous pictures in a blue off-shoulder crop top teamed up with a skirt. Enjoying the beach waves and breezy weather, she shared an array of pictures in the Caribbean Sea. The photos will definitely give you the major vacation goals this holiday season.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in Arijit Singh’s song ‘Raanjhana’ opposite Priyank Sharma. She has several film projects under her kitty. She will be making her Bollywood debut with The Lines. She will also be seen in Wish List and Vikram Bhatt’s North of Srinagar. Another film under her kitty is Indo-Hollywood film, The Country of The Blind where she will be playing the role of a visually challenged girl. She also has Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked under her kitty.