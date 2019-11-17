Actor and fitness enthusiasts Hina Khan is all set shed some more kilos and she is working hard towards it. Known for flawless beauty and perfectly toned figure, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame took to Instagram to share her uber hot pictures in black bralette and matching lowers. With no make-up look and messy hair, she takes the mirror selfie to flaunt her post-workout midriff abs.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “#WorkInProgress. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram #WorkInProgress A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Nov 17, 2019 at 2:24am PST



Earlier, she has uploaded her picture taking a stroll on the street of Mumbai. In the photo, she can be seen donning a simple white collar dress teamed up with blue scarf, minimal makeup and sunglasses. She captioned the post as, “Let’s smile and be grateful for another day. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram Let’s smile and be grateful for another day🙏 A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Nov 15, 2019 at 10:40pm PST



Recently, she has also shared her hot pictures looking absolutely glamorous in a black shimmery dress with dramatic sleeves. She completed her look with perfect makeup, bold red lips and hair styled in a neat bun.

View this post on Instagram Outfit @saffronboutiqueuae MUA @sachinmakeupartist Hairstylist @sayedsaba 📸 @rishabhkphotography A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Nov 6, 2019 at 10:08pm PST



Hina recently attended Gold Awards 2019 and won as many as five big awards at the event. Hina was honoured for her performance in the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay along with an award for the fittest actor. She was also felicitated for her journey at the Cannes International Film Festival. The actor felt overwhelming after winning so many awards and took to Instagram to share the pictures in which she was seen posing with her trophies.

Meanwhile, Hina has several film projects under her kitty. She will be making her Bollywood debut with The Lines. She will also be seen in Wish List and Vikram Bhatt’s North of Srinagar. Another film under her kitty is Indo-Hollywood film, The Country of The Blind where she will be playing the role of a visually challenged girl.