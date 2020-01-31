Television actor Hina Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with her upcoming film Hacked. Now, for the promotions, she has been flaunting her style statement and treating fans with her drool-worthy pictures. Taking to Instagram, she has uploaded her slew of photos in pink and white checkered dress teamed up with white boots. With dewy makeup, highlighted cheeks, perfect eye makeup, kohl in eyes and a dash of lipstick, she looks hot, as always.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Hacked promotions Look @madebycuin Boots @koovsfashion Styled by @sayali_vidya MUA @satyamakeupartist Hairstylist @sayedsaba @rishabhkphotography.” (sic)

Take a look at the photos here:

Earlier, she has shared her array of pictures in a white collared top and black flurry skirt teamed up with a belt around the waist. With smokey eyes, a pair of earrings, perfect makeup and a dash of lipstick, she looks hot, as always. She has styled her hair in a stylish bun and she will definitely give you major fashion goals. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “ #Hacked promotions Look @quodnewyork @wanderlustbysahiba Heels @stella.shoestolove Jewellery @arvinofashions @suhanipittie Styled by @sayali_vidya Makeup @satyamakeupartist Hairstylist @sayedsaba @rishabhkphotography.” (sic)



Talking about the film Hacked, it revolves around a 19-year-old boy who gets obsessed with a woman in her early 30s named Sameera Khanna (Hina Khan) hacks into her social media accounts to take revenge when she refuses to be in a romantic relationship with him. What ensues is a scary world for Sameera when she realises that she’s being watched all the time. She gets to know that all her private pictures have been leaked on social media, emails are being sent from her accounts without her knowledge and the boy has even accessed the details of her funds and other confidential information.

She has several film projects under her kitty. She will be making her Bollywood debut with The Lines. She will also be seen in Wish List and Vikram Bhatt’s North of Srinagar. Another film under her kitty is Indo-Hollywood film, The Country of The Blind where she will be playing the role of a visually challenged girl.