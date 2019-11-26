Television actor Hina Khan, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked, has treated fans with her latest picture on Instagram. Making her fans Tuesday night brighter, she has shared her photo flaunting her style statement in light pink collar top teamed up with a trendy cape and shimmery black skirt.

She completed her look with perfect makeup, eye-liner, highlighted cheeks, and bright orange lipstick. She has styled her hair in a ponytail leaving the strings to fall onto her face.

Her picture is going viral on social media and has fetched over one lakh likes within a couple of hours.

Take a look at the photo here:

Earlier, she has announced her film Hacked which will be her debut film as well. The film revolves around cybercrime and exposing oneself on social media that turns fatal. A source close to the actor revealed about her role and said, “Hina will be seen in a glamorous avatar of an editor of a fashion magazine in the film.”

Earlier, Vikram Bhatt talked about the film to News 18 and said, “Hacked is not a horror film but a thriller film. The film is about the perils of our online lives and talks about how in today’s time everything about everyone is just a click away, nothing remains exclusive or private.”

Meanwhile, Hina has several film projects under her kitty. She will be making her Bollywood debut with The Lines. She will also be seen in Wish List and Vikram Bhatt’s North of Srinagar. Another film under her kitty is Indo-Hollywood film, The Country of The Blind where she will be playing the role of a visually challenged girl.