Hina Khan is a popular television actor who has created buzz on the social media for her appearance in Cannes Film Festival 2019. She often shares gym pictures to let her fans see how dedicated the actor is towards fitness. Her recent gym pictures are going viral not because of her toned body but something which is really funny – her hair! Yes, that’s right.

Netizens are laughing out loud on Hina Khan’s hairstyle, which is a high pony turned into a bun—but looks like a fountain. While sharing the pictures, Hina wrote, “🌟⭐️✨ #WorkOutWithHinaKhan”. However, her fans wrote, “Dat fountain on head”, “Aap ka hairstyle 😂😂”, “Your hairstyle is just like coconut tree 😜😜😜”, “Wats up wid ur hair babe”.

Hina Khan can be seen in a chic and sporty look as she clubbed a red pair of shorts with a black tank top and a pair of red sneakers. She also flaunted her million dollar smile for the camera.

Take a look at Hina Khan’s gym pictures and don’t miss her cool hairstyle:

View this post on Instagram 🌟⭐️✨#WorkOutWithHinaKhan A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Jun 17, 2019 at 5:52am PDT

After an enchanting performance in Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Komolika, Hina Khan unveiled the poster of her film- Lines at the Cannes. She went on for further projects in Switzerland, Milan and Paris. Hina was also shooting for her film titled Wish List opposite UK-based actor Jitendra Rai and it is being directed by Rahat Kazmi.

Lines is expected to release in August 2019. Hina also managed to bag a role in Vikram Bhatt’s upcoming film and expressed her excitement about the same as well.