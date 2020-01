Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2‘s ex-Komolika, Hina Khan has never seen citing an excuse to procrastinate fitness. She was found sweating it out at the gym yet again on Monday. Giving fans a sneak-peek into her extensive workout session, Hina flooded her social media handle with videos straight from the gym leaving us motivated enough this New Year.

Hina Khan is all set shed some more kilos and she is working hard towards it. Known for flawless beauty and perfectly toned figure, the actor took to Instagram to share her uber hot pictures in military crop op with gym pants. With no make-up look and a high pony, she takes the mirror selfie to flaunt her post-workout midriff abs. While sharing the pictures, Hina wrote a caption with different hashtags “#WorkOutWithHinaKhan #BackToBasics #WorkOutInStyle #GymSwaggerOnPoint #GymFashion #FitGirlsRock“.

Take a look at the pictures and videos here:

View this post on Instagram #WorkOutWithHinaKhan #BackToBasics #WorkOutInStyle #GymSwaggerOnPoint #GymFashion #FitGirlsRock A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Jan 6, 2020 at 12:51am PST

Hina Khan is an avid user of social media and often takes to her Instagram account to share glimpses of her personal life with her fans and followers. She was recently spotted making a dazzling appearance at Bigg Boss 13 for the episode ‘Weekend Ka Vaar ’. Hina looked hot AF in a yellow polka dot top and body-fitting long skirt. The matching ensemble looked striking at first glance with white polka dots smeared all over it.