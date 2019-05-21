Hina Khan, who is very active on social media and who traveled to Cannes to make her debut at the 72nd International Cannes Film Festival with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal, bid farewell to the French Riviera yesterday. The couple is now in Milan and while on their way from the ‘French Riviera’ to ‘Italian Riviera’ Rocky pampered his ladylove with his kisses.

Hina has been updating fans with her whole Cannes journey. The actor, who is all set to make her movie debut with her short film Lines, has flooded her Instagram with pictures and videos from her beautiful journey. Recently, she shard pictures from their Malan trip and in one of them, Rocky can be seen pampering Hina with all his love.

Before she bid adieu to Cannes, the actor got touristy and wondered on the streets and also gave her her fans a tour of the place through her lens.

Hina made her Cannes International Film Festival 2019 debut and launched her short film Lines. Hina had stunned everyone with her gorgeous red carpet looks at the event.

Meanwhile, Lines is set in Kashmir during the times of Kargil war. The film revolves around the story of the lives of people staying close to the LOC. The film is directed by Hussain Khan and produced by Rahat Kazmi, Tariq Khan, and Zeba Sajid along with Jayant Jaiswal. Lines is a tragic love story and also features veteran actor Farida Jalal. At the Cannes Film Festival this year, the film’s first poster was released at India Pavilion session where Hina talked about the film along with the team.