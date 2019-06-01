Slaying with her sartorial elegance at the recently concluded Cannes Film Festival 2019, Hina Khan is now in Paris to shoot for her Bollywood debut film Lines and keeps treating fans with her latest update while on a tour of the city. Given that Muslims holy month of Ramadan is on the go, Hina has maintained that she has been observing the fast along with the team irrespective of the difficult conditions.

In a set on videos that Hina recently shared on her Instagram stories feature, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 star was seen receiving a gift, wrapped in a brown paper bag, from one of her team members and she went instantly pink on unwrapping the token of appreciation. Revealing to the camera that was recording the moment, Hina revealed how tough it has been to observe the fast but nevertheless she had managed to do so along with her team. Peeping inside the package, Hina blushed a bright shade of pink as she drew out her “favourite” cherry tomatoes.

Watch Hina’s videos from Paris here:

The actor was made her debut at Cannes Film Festival and slew the red carpet with her stunning grey-gown look. She launched her debut film Lines and is now in Switzerland with her beau Rocky Jaiswal.

Before she bid adieu to Cannes, the actor got touristy and wondered on the streets and also gave her her fans a tour of the place through her lens.

Meanwhile, Lines is set in Kashmir during the times of Kargil war. The film revolves around the story of the lives of people staying close to the LOC. The film is directed by Hussain Khan and produced by Rahat Kazmi, Tariq Khan, and Zeba Sajid along with Jayant Jaiswal. Lines is a tragic love story and also features veteran actor Farida Jalal. At the Cannes Film Festival this year, the film’s first poster was released at India Pavilion session where Hina talked about the film along with the team.