Slaying at the prestigious red carpet of Cannes Film Festival 2019, television-turned-Bollywood actress Hina Khan bid adieu to the international festival as she headed out, all touristy, in the French Riviera. Sharing insights for her fans, from her local wanderings before she flew away for professional commitments, Hina posted videos on her Instagram handle and fans were left swooning.

In the shared videos, Hina can be seen sporting a sexy pair of yellow-rimmed sunglasses as she donned a baby pink dress with a plunging neckline and bright pink roses printed on it. Wearing a cute red hairband with black polka dots, Hina was seen flaunting her golden tresses in the breeze.

Check Hina’s tour videos of Cannes here:

For the uninitiated Hina graced Cannes Film Festival in gorgeous outfits to unveil the first look of her debut film Lines. Set in Kashmir, during the times of Kargil war, the film revolves around the story of the lives of people staying close to the LOC. The film is directed by Hussain Khan and produced by Rahat Kazmi, Tariq Khan, and Zeba Sajid along with Jayant Jaiswal. Lines is a tragic love story and also features veteran actor Farida Jalal. At the Cannes Film Festival this year, the film’s first poster was released at India Pavilion session where Hina talked about the film along with the team.

While her colleagues from the industry and fans couldn’t resist gushing over her look from Cannes 2019, the editor of a popular film magazine got trolled for taking a jibe at Hina’s presence at the international event. In a much-criticised post, he took a picture of Hina posing in front of the cameras and wrote, “Cannes has suddenly become Chandivali studios kya?” (sic). This didn’t go down well with many prominent personalities from the industry and they took to social media to call out the ‘elitist’ behaviour of the editor. Even Kangana Ranaut‘s sister Rangoli Chandel, Farah Khan, Salman Khan and Ekta Kapoor came out in support of Hina and condemned the editor’s post.