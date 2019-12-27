Everyone is enjoying festival time and keenly awaiting the New Year and here is actor Hina Khan experiencing the final days of the season with a bang. She is currently in Maldives and making us jealous of her sexy pictures in the blue island. The actor is taking pleasure in the Maldives and from there she is constantly sharing her hot and sexy pictures. From gowns, dresses to bikini, Hina has created a ruckus. Recently she shared some more pictures of her in which TV’s hottest actor is showing a glamorous style. She looks very hot during her vacation and this time she has shown her sexy look in a boho blue dress.

The blue dress is giving all vacay vibes in a summery dress. Hina Khan has completed the looks with matching sunglasses, slippers and a big white hat. Needles to say, the actor is killing her new look.

Take a look at the pictures of Hina Khan:

View this post on Instagram 🦋 A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Dec 26, 2019 at 10:23pm PST

Yesterday, Hina had shared a series of underwater pictures of her in a pink bikini. The pictures can clearly be called one of her most stunning underwater pics ever. The actor wrote, “Hina Khan shared the pictures with a quirky caption. She wrote, “Posting them late coz thr was no WiFi underwater🤪 but I promise you will find better connection🐬 #MaldivianBlues #UnderWaterPhotography #WaterBaby #ClickedByHK (sic).”