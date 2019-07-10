Television superstar and hot actor Hina Khan is currently in Srinagar away from phone networks for shooting. This is the reason the star is not able to update her fans with day-to-day pictures. And today, Hina Khan took to Instagram to share how it feels to breathe fresh air. Somewhere in the mountains, Hina clicks pictures in a blue dress and we like how real she is with her fans. Yes, that’s true. She can be seen in no makeup look and keeps it simple in a high bun.

In the pictures and videos shared by Hina, the actor enjoys the serenity and natural beauty. She captioned the posts as, “Adding a little bit of me to the Fresh Air around..” Prior to this, Hina has attended workshops in Srinagar and after unveiling the poster of her debut film Lines at Cannes, Hina shot for another film titled Wish List in Europe and finally, this talented actress has started shouting for Vikram Bhatt’s film North of Srinagar. It is being reported that she will play the role of a fashion editor.

Have a look at Hina Khan’s pictures from Srinagar:

View this post on Instagram Adding a little bit of me to the Fresh Air around.. A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Jul 9, 2019 at 10:27pm PDT

Hina Khan even recorded a message for her fans to inform that as to why is she missing from action. In the video, Hina says, “I have not been in touch. I am in the middle of the mountains shooting for my next film. It’s fun and a new experience, and I have lots of things to share with u guys but maybe some other day. I’ll quickly say that I love you.”

View this post on Instagram Today insta story A post shared by hiba shah Hina holic army (@worldofshiningstarhinakhanfan) on Jul 9, 2019 at 2:12am PDT

A few days ago, Hina met her family in Srinagar and visited popular mosque Hazrat Sayeed Yakoob Sahib and that too barefoot.

View this post on Instagram But the Lord stood with me and strengthened me.. 🙏 A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Jul 5, 2019 at 7:11am PDT

On the work front, Hina Khan was last seen as the hottest vamp Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.