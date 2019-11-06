Actor and fitness enthusiast Hina Khan is an avid social media user and keeps treating her fans with her simple and gorgeous looks. She is an inspiration to many young girls when it comes to fashion goals and fitness. Earlier today, she has shared a picture where she can be seen donning two different attires but both in black. In the collage shared, she can be seen striking a pose in white crop top teamed up with a ripped denim skirt. In another picture, she is a hot black beauty in a short dress with a plunging neckline.

With a pair of earrings, subtle makeup, a dash of red lipstick, she looks hot, as always. She has styled her hair in a loose ponytail and it will make you Wednesday brighter.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Stop looking cause the answer is right here, a masterpiece soo beautiful it’s probably phone of the year. (sic)”

Take a look at the photo here:



Earlier, she has shared her array of selfies while taking a ride in a car. Being sun-kissed, she can be seen wearing a pink top with a denim jacket over it. Hair styled in a messy bun, no makeup applied and wearing sunglasses, she looks gorgeous, as always. She captioned the post as, “She’s not SunKissed, She kisses the Sun #ShineOn. (sic)”

She's not SunKissed, She kisses the Sun ☀️ #ShineOn A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Nov 3, 2019 at 8:36pm PST



Meanwhile, Hina has several film projects under her kitty. She will be making her Bollywood debut with The Lines. She will also be seen in Wish List and Vikram Bhatt’s North of Srinagar. Another film under her kitty is Indo-Hollywood film, The Country of The Blind where she will be playing the role of a visually challenged girl.