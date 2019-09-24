Television actor Hina Khan, who is a style icon and a fitness freak, keeps flaunting her sartorial choices and fashion statement to her fans. However, she always impresses fashion police with her choice of clothes and even fans are left smitten by her look. Lately, she took to Instagram to share her array of photos in a floral pastel pink dhoti dress. With subtle makeup and lipstick, she accessorised her look with a hair clip that reads ‘Sexy Girl’. Flaunting her million-dollar smile, she looks jaw-dropping gorgeous, as always.

Her photos are taking the internet by storm and have fetched over two lakh likes within a few hours.

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram Jussssstttttt👄 A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Sep 23, 2019 at 6:59am PDT



Hina, after winning hearts as Komolika in Ekta Kapoor’s show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, she is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Lines. However, that’s not only the film she has under her kitty. She has several other projects for which she is currently shooting. Apart from Bollywood debut, she will also be making her digital debut with the web series Damaged season 2 opposite Shekhar Suman’s son Adhyayan Suman.

She will be portraying the role of Gauri Batra, owner of the guesthouse, who has a lot of secrets. Talking about the web series, Hina told IANS, “I consider myself blessed to have had the opportunity to play roles which are now considered iconic. I am grateful to my fans and audiences who have appreciated and supported my work all these years.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Sep 19, 2019 at 9:14am PDT



“I am excited to be a part of Damaged Season 2. It is extremely unique and challenging in terms of the character and the format as the entire story wraps up in a few episodes. I am certain the audiences are going to enjoy watching the show when it releases”, she added.

Meanwhile, she has several film projects under her kitty. She will be making her Bollywood debut with The Lines. She will also be seen in Wish List and Vikram Bhatt’s North of Srinagar. Another film under her kitty is Indo-Hollywood film, The Country of The Blind where she will be playing the role of a visually challenged girl.