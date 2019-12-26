Hina Khan, who is currently basking in the success of music video Raanjhana, is now having the best time of her life in Maldives. The actor makes sure that she daily post some of the hottest pictures of herself on social media and today, Hina has shared a series of underwater pictures of her in pink bikini. The pictures can clearly be called one of her most stunning underwater pics ever.

Hina Khan’s latest pictures are raising the temperatures from the beaches of Maldives. While sharing the pics, the actor wrote, “Hina Khan shared the pictures with a quirky caption. She wrote, “Posting them late coz thr was no WiFi underwater🤪 but I promise you will find better connection🐬 #MaldivianBlues #UnderWaterPhotography #WaterBaby #ClickedByHK (sic).”

From a romantic dinner to scuba diving, Hina and her boyfriend Rocky are leaving no stone unturned to enjoy their holiday.

Check out the smoking hot photos of Hina:

Earlier, Hina has shared hot pictures in a red floral bikini teamed up with a white shrug. Enjoying the beach waves and breezy weather, she shared an array of pictures in the Caribbean Sea. The photos will definitely give you the major vacation goals this holiday season.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in Arijit Singh’s song ‘Raanjhana’ opposite Priyank Sharma. She has several film projects under her kitty. She will be making her Bollywood debut with The Lines. She will also be seen in Wish List and Vikram Bhatt’s North of Srinagar. Another film under her kitty is Indo-Hollywood film, The Country of The Blind where she will be playing the role of a visually challenged girl. She also has Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked under her kitty.