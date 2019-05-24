Television actor and Bigg Boss fame Hina Khan is living the life and her Instagram posts tell it all. Hina is all set to make her acting debut with a short film titled Lines. Her film made it to the 72nd International Cannes Film Festival for which she got a chance to experience the Cannes journey for the very first time. The actor is currently in Switzerland and recently shared pictures from her stay at the French Riviera.

Hina, who keeps treating her fans with pictures and videos of herself, shared more stills from her Cannes journey. In the pictures, Hina can be seen donning a beautiful pink floral dress which she teamed with brown flats. Hina looked happy as she posed near a beach. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, she captioned it, “Seas the day 🌊 #BeachVibes #Cannes2019”.

Before she bid adieu to Cannes, the actor got touristy and wondered on the streets and also gave her her fans a tour of the place through her lens.

Hina made her Cannes International Film Festival 2019 debut and launched her short film Lines. Hina had stunned everyone with her gorgeous red carpet looks at the event.

Meanwhile, Lines is set in Kashmir during the times of Kargil war. The film revolves around the story of the lives of people staying close to the LOC. The film is directed by Hussain Khan and produced by Rahat Kazmi, Tariq Khan, and Zeba Sajid along with Jayant Jaiswal. Lines is a tragic love story and also features veteran actor Farida Jalal. At the Cannes Film Festival this year, the film’s first poster was released at India Pavilion session where Hina talked about the film along with the team.