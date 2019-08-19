Television actor Hina Khan became the first-ever Indian female star to attend the Independence Day parade in New York. She leads the parade with the Indian flag in her hand. She could not have been more proud in representing the country at a gathering like this. Dressed in an elegant orange and white striped saree with black border, Hina’s look was in complete sync with the event. She completed her look with a small hair bun and looked every bit like a diva.

While sharing the pictures on Instagram, Hina got emotional and wrote a note. It says, “Representing your country is always a pleasure and if you get to do it in one of the most powerful countries of the world .. well, there cannot be a privilege better than that! Holding the tricolour for my beloved country.. I endorse the idea that India is in the U.S.A and the idea it represents, humbly appreciate the warmth and inclusiveness of the people and this great atmosphere. Jai Hind! Hindostan Zindabad! Always, humeshaa..”

Hina Khan enjoys a huge fan following even internationally. She was welcomed by her fans and clicked selfies with them.

Watch videos and pictures of Hins Khan:

Hina, who made her debut appearance at the Cannes red carpet, will be making her Bollywood debut with Lines. She will also be seen in the film Wish List and Vikram Bhatt’s North of Srinagar. She was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s show Kasautii Zindagii Kay in which she played the iconic character of the television vamp, Komolika.