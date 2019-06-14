Television fame Hina Khan who is currently making her career in the films never forgets to treat her fans with stunning pictures. The actor, who will be seen in back-to-back two films (Lines and Wish List), is currently in Mumbai and enjoying the monsoons. Hina Khan has over 5.4 million followers on Instagram and she keeps them updated with regular posts. Her recent pictures are shared on the platform and shows how comfortable and stylish she is. Dressed in a blue short kurta with white dhoti pants, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor completes her look with sunglasses, open hair and nude makeup.

While sharing the pictures on the social media, Hina writes, “Ye Mausam Aur ye Baarish 💦☔️”. These pictures will definitely want you to dress up like this.

Take a look at Hina Khan’s style:

View this post on Instagram Ye Mausam Aur ye Baarish 💦☔️ A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Jun 13, 2019 at 6:08am PDT



Recently, Hina Khan was the face of High on Persona magazine. It is a lifestyle magazine in print & digital features current happenings , travel, hospitality, fashion, health, beauty, wellness, politics, etc. It covers about Hina’s fitness routine, beauty secret and lifestyle.

Hina Khan was last seen as Komolika in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot, Hina created quite a splash at the Cannes red carpet this year, where she met other Indian celebs in attendance, including Priyanka Chopra, Diana Penty, Huma Qureshi and Priyanka’s husband Nick Jonas.

Her upcoming film Lines was unveiled at the Cannes Film Festival. Directed by Hussain Khan and produced by Rahat Kazmi, Tariq Khan, and Zeba Sajid along with Jayant Jaiswal, the film is a tragic love story. Set in Kashmir, during the times of Kargil war, the film revolves around the story of the lives of people staying close to the LOC.