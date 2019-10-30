If her sartorial elegance is not enough to set fans swooning over her latest pictures, television turned Bollywood diva Hina Khan‘s unapologetic PDA with beau Rocky Jaiswal, especially her latest kissing picture with him set the Internet gushing instantly. Seen heading out for dinner, Hina treated fans to the mushy picture and the mercury has not come down since then.

Seen slaying in an all-white ensemble, with a beaded clip holding her flicks in place, Hina flaunted her bob ponytail before treating fans to the ultimate picture. Not just her attire with the teel eyeliner too stole fans hearts as they set their eyes upon the shared pictures and videos. Talking about the now-viral picture, Rocky can be seen behind the wheels, pouting as Hina landed a glossy pink peck on his cheek.

Apart from the pictures shared in the story feature of her Instagram handle, Hina also dropped a couple of sunkissed pictures which are goals. The post was captioned simply by sun and kiss emoji.

Check out Hina Khan’s latest pictures and videos here:

View this post on Instagram ☀️ 💋 A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Oct 29, 2019 at 9:43pm PDT

Actor Hina Khan who recently attended the Gold Awards 2019 wearing a blush pink coloured gown, looked like a million bucks in her one-shouldered gown that had ruffle and stone detailing. Hina won four awards at Gold Awards. She won the Best Actress in a Negative Role award along with the Most Fit Actor and the TV Personality of The Year award. Also, a special award was given to her for her journey to the Cannes International Film Festival earlier this year. The actor felt overwhelming after winning so many awards and took to Instagram to share the pictures in which she was seen posing with her trophies.

The actor has come a long way from her days of playing the role of Akshara Maheshwari in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Hina is one of the most sought after faces in the entertainment industry and her success story is surely inspiring. On the professional front, Hina unveiled the first look of her debut movie, Lines, at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Hina has also been roped in for Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked which is touted to be a horror flick. Apart from this, Hina has a psychological crime drama opposite Adhyayan Suman, titled Damaged Season 2. Her first look from Country of Blind, her debut Indo – Hollywood movie was also dropped recently.