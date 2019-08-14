Television actor Hina Khan, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Lines, is currently vacationing in America with her beau Rocky Jaiswal. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her gorgeous pictures from her outing in NYC and she defiantly glams it up. In the shared photos, she can be seen dressed in a floral blue dress teamed it up with a denim skirt. She completed her look with kohl in eyes, minimal makeup, and a dash of pink lipstick. She has tied her hair half in a high ponytail leaving the tresses to fall back. In the pictures, she can be seen strolling through the busy streets of New York and stopped at an open cafe for a cup of coffee and snacks.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “That feel good Vibe #CheapThrills. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram That feel good Vibe 🦋 #CheapThrills A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Aug 14, 2019 at 6:29am PDT



Earlier, she has shared her pictures from the airport and her airport look is what comfort clothing looks like. Dressed in a pink and white top teamed up with white palazzo, she has shared her no makeup pictures and we were left smitten by her look. She captioned it as, “I have got a crush on the world.. so lemme just go on the other side and take a look #TravelTales with my travel buddy @rockyj1. (sic)”



A few days ago, she has shared her photos in a breezy floral outfit. In the photos, she can be seen donning a white top and pastel pink palazzo teamed up with matching long shrug. With minimal makeup and black heels, she looks gorgeous, as always. Sharing the post, she wrote, “#KhushRangHina (sic)”

View this post on Instagram 🌸 #KhushRangHina A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Aug 9, 2019 at 8:20am PDT



Meanwhile, on the work front, she has wrapped up the shooting of The Lines alongside veteran actor Farida Jalal. Apart from this, she will be seen in the film Wish List and North of Srinagar. She was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s show Kasautii Zindagii Kay in which she played the iconic character of the television vamp, Komolika.