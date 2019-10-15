Defining beauty with simplicity this morning is Hina Khan. The actor has once again taken to social media to post many pictures of her latest look and it can clearly be deemed as Hina’s most subtle look to date. The actor, who doesn’t like to go over-the-board with her styling, recently wore a stunning combo of white chikankari suit. The latest post by Hina on Instagram shows the same look and the actor looks absolutely radiant in the same.

Hina styles her white suit with silver jewellery and blue eye-makeup. Hair tied in a neat bun and pink lips further complete her look. The photos of the actor’s latest look have gone viral on social media and Hina definitely seems to ace every bit of her traditional look. She made two posts while sharing the photos and captioned one of them as, “You are imperfect, permanently and inevitably flawed. And you are beautiful..” (sic). Check out the posts here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Oct 14, 2019 at 6:34am PDT

The actor recently attended Gold Awards 2019 and won as many as five big awards at the event. Hina was honoured for her performance in the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay along with an award for the fittest actor. She was also felicitated for her journey at the Cannes International Film Festival. The actor felt overwhelming after winning so many awards and took to Instagram to share the pictures in which she was seen posing with her trophies. Check this out:

The actor has come a long way from her days of playing the role of Akshara Maheshwari in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Hina is one of the most sought after faces in the entertainment industry and her success story is surely inspiring. What do you have to say about her white traditional look though?