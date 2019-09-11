Television actor Hina Khan made her debut in Bollywood with Lines and showcased its first look at Cannes this year. Now, she is all set to feature in Indo-Hollywood film, The Country of The Blind, which is based on the book by HG Wells. In the film, Hina will be essaying the role of a visually challenged girl. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her first look from the film. In the photos, she can be seen dressed in a rugged outfit and can be seen all fierce as she preps to shoot an arrow.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Meet “Gosha” My first Indo-Hollywood project, Directed by our very own and talented @rahatkazmi #CountryOfBlind. (sic)

Take a look at the first look here:



Talking about the film, Hina told Times of India, “Most girls, who want to become film actresses, look for roles in commercial movies. But every actress can’t wait forever to land a role opposite a big Bollywood actor. Also, I think that it’s important to be part of a film that has scope for you to perform. That is the reason I chose to debut with ‘Lines’, and now, I’m doing ‘The Country of The Blind’.”

About prepping for the role, Hina said that she attended a blind school workshop and called it a great learning experience. “Eyes are our window to the world, but I also feel that when God takes away something, he blesses you with many other things. These individuals are capable of achieving so much more than others”, she added.

When asked about if she will return to Ekta Kapoor’s show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, she said, “Currently, I am busy with my movie projects and I don’t think that I will be a part of the show anytime soon. But, you never know what the future has in store for you.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, she will be making her Bollywood debut with Lines. She will also be seen in the film Wish List and Vikram Bhatt’s North of Srinagar.