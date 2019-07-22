Television actor Hina Khan, who is currently in Srinagar for the shoot of Vikram Bhatt’s project, North of Srinagar, has treated fans with her sun-kissed pictures on Monday morning. Taking to Instagram, The Lines actor can be seen wearing a comfortable pink jumpsuit and donning a no-makeup look. In the shared photos, she can be seen posing while she basks in the summer sun. With hair kept natural, the pictures will lit your Monday. She can be seen sitting in a balcony and enjoying the scenic greenery.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Be careful with that look you give, it steals heartbeats She blushingly said #NoMkup #MorningPhotography. (sic)”

Take a look at the pictures here:



Earlier, she took to Instagram stories to share her picture in a pastel blue floral dress. She teamed up her look with pink footwear and styled her hair in a ponytail. In the photo, she can be seen posing against a white door and look gorgeous, as ever.

A few days ago, she uploaded her photos sitting in a garden with greenery all around her and a cup of coffee in her hand. In the photos, she can be seen donning a pastel brown long sweater teamed up with black tights. With minimal makeup, double braided hair and a contagious smile, she looks gorgeous, as always. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Do not look around, Look Up! #ThankYouGodForThisAmazingGift #CalledLife #SpreadLove #PositivityAlwaysWins #LookAtTheBrighterSide #BeTheLight #BeYou #LetsLiftEachOther (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, she has wrapped up the shooting of The Lines alongside veteran actor Farida Jalal. Apart from this, she will be seen in the film Wish List and North of Srinagar. She was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s show Kasautii Zindagii Kay in which she played the iconic character of the television vamp, Komolika.