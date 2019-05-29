Television actor Hina Khan has finally taken a break from her hectic schedule to holiday in Switzerland along with her beau Rocky Jaiswal. After slaying the red carpet at 72nd International Cannes Film Festival, she is now making her fans jaw drop with her hot pictures in stylish outfits. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her pictures in striped crop top and pants. She has teamed up her black and white look with sneakers and a black sling bag. With stylish sunglasses, a pair of earrings and minimal makeup, she looks stunning.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “#BlackAndWhiteLove” (sic)

Her pictures have received thousands of comments and around two lakh likes within a few hours. One user commented, “Elegant” while the other wrote “beautiful” on her post.

Check out the pictures here:

#BlackAndWhiteLove



Earlier, she has shared her photos in a blue dress while she explored the mountain clad Switzerland. Sharing photos of her playful side on Instagram, Hina captioned it, “When your dress paints the sky blue #HappyMe.” In the stills, Hina can be seen flaunting her blue dress and her beautiful smile.

When your dress paints the sky blue #HappyMe



A few days back, she uploaded her pictures in a pink and black jumpsuit and her pose game speaks volume of her style sense. She captioned it as, “Vibe high and the magic around you will unfold.” (sic)

Vibe high and the magic around you will unfold



Hina made her Cannes International Film Festival 2019 debut and launched the first look of her film Lines. Hina had stunned everyone with her gorgeous red carpet looks at the event. The film revolves around the story of the lives of people staying close to the LOC. The film is directed by Hussain Khan and produced by Rahat Kazmi, Tariq Khan, and Zeba Sajid along with Jayant Jaiswal. Lines is a tragic love story and also features veteran actor Farida Jalal.