If there’s one thing Hina Khan has learned to ace, it’s making each and every one of her sartorial showcases count—be it an airport look or a red carpet number. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor, who is currently shooting for Damaged 2, has shared a series of pictures on her Instagram in a statement-making bottle green gown. A pair of black classic heels has completed her ensemble.

Hina Khan looks fabulous in her green dress which had balloon sleeves. The actor was busy admiring those sleeves and so were we! Leaving her beautiful golden-streaked hair mid-parted, Hina flaunted the fluffy sleeves of her dress which was a win-win with the fashion police. By now, we all know that Hina Khan loves to get decked up from head to toe. And she loves to flaunt the accessories that she has handpicked for her looks.

She completed her look with emerald stone danglers and that’s all the beauty you need to see.

Take a look at Hina Khan’s pictures:

View this post on Instagram Green Girl ☘️ A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Sep 30, 2019 at 1:07pm PDT

Recently, Hina was making headlines for bidding goodbye to the iconic role of Komolika in Ekta Kapoor’s show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She has been replaced by the actor Aamna Shariff. Talking about being compared with Hina, she said, “I haven’t seen the show and so, didn’t get a chance to see the way Hina portrayed it. But I have heard she was doing a commendable job.”

Talking about her work, Hina has several film projects under her kitty. She will be making her Bollywood debut with The Lines. She will also be seen in Wish List and Vikram Bhatt’s North of Srinagar. Another film under her kitty is Indo-Hollywood film, The Country of The Blind where she will be playing the role of a visually challenged girl.