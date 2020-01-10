Actor Hina Khan never misses wooing her fans with her perfect stylish wears. Making a fashion statement with her another sartorial look, she has shared her array of photos in a grey-white gown teamed up with matching white heels and a scarf placed nicely on the shoulder. She accessorised her look with a pair of hoop earrings, a ring, subtle makeup, green-yellow eye makeup and a dash of pink nude lipstick.

With hair styled in a ponytail, she looks jaw-dropping gorgeous, as always. Sharing the post, she mentioned the people behind her gorgeous look. She wrote, “Outfit @bavtailor MUA @sachinmakeupartist Hairstylist @SayedSaba @rishabhkphotography. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram Outfit @bavtailor MUA @sachinmakeupartist Hairstylist @SayedSaba 📸 @rishabhkphotography A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Jan 10, 2020 at 1:58am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Jan 10, 2020 at 1:51am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Jan 10, 2020 at 1:29am PST



Earlier, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame made the heads turn in stunning yellow gown teamed up with makeup and nude lipstick.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Jan 9, 2020 at 6:18am PST

View this post on Instagram 🌻🌞🌼 A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Jan 9, 2020 at 4:57am PST



Recently, the makers of Damaged 2 released the poster and the trailer of the web series. This will mark Hina’s debut in the digital world. The series revolves around the life of a single woman and an obsessed hacker. Talking about the same, Vikram Bhatt said in a statement, “I have put aside the horrors of the spirit world to talk about the horrors of the real world and our vulnerable lives on the Internet is one such horror. It just takes one Hacker with enough motivation to ruin your life.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in Arijit Singh’s song ‘Raanjhana’ opposite Priyank Sharma. She has several film projects under her kitty. She will be making her Bollywood debut with The Lines. She will also be seen in Wish List and Vikram Bhatt’s North of Srinagar. Another film under her kitty is Indo-Hollywood film, The Country of The Blind where she will be playing the role of a visually challenged girl. She also has Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked under her kitty.