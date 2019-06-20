Television actor Hina Khan is making heads turn with her latest pictures on Instagram. Donning a bright yellow strapless dress, she completed her look with nude makeup, kohl in eyes, golden heels and hairstyles in a bun and soft curls falling onto her face. Her picture is all about her summer goals and young girls can take a fashion cue from her. Well, the actor looks nothing less than sunshine as she poses for the camera.

Recently, she has been into the buzz for her debut at 72nd International Cannes Film Festival where she rocked the red carpet in beautiful gowns. Not only her red carpet look was appreciated by fashion police but her looks at different parties and events were applauded by many.

She captioned the pictures, “Sunshine Dress by @lavishalice Heels by @eridani.in earrings by @hyperbole_accessories Ring by @aquamarine_jewellery Styled by @sayali_vidya MUA @sachinmakeupartist Hair stylist @sayedsaba 📸 @pawanraikwar. (sic)”

Check out the pictures here:

Earlier, she has uploaded her post-workout pictures in a red pair of shorts with a black tank top and a pair of red sneakers. However, it was not her outfit this time that took the attention of her fans but her funny hair bun that looked like a fountain. Fans commented, “Dat fountain on head”, “Aap ka hairstyle”, “Your hairstyle is just like coconut tree”, “Wats up wid ur hair babe”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in Lines alongside veteran actor Farida Jalal. Hina has been travelling extensively to Switzerland, Milan and Paris to shoot for her another project titled Wish List opposite UK-based actor Jitendra Rai and it is being directed by Rahat Kazmi. She has also bagged a role in Vikram Bhatt’s upcoming film and expressed her excitement about the same as well.