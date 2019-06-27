Hina Khan made the best of her Switzerland vacation. She was seen frolicking around the country with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal and through her pictures and videos from the trip, we can say that the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor had enjoyed to the fullest. Recently, Hina Khan shared a few throwback pictures of Switzerland which show snow-capped mountains and what we can’t ignore is her pictures with her new friend Lucy, who is a big fluffy cat.

Hina’s elegant look makes her the prettiest actor. She can be seen wearing a quilted yellow jacket with a multi-colour hair band. Her no makeup look photos will instantly rejuvenate and refresh your senses. As Hina poses for the pictures, the cat also looks into the lens and gets clicked.

Scroll down and take a look at Hina Khan with cat Lucy:

View this post on Instagram Meet Lucy… #SwissDiaries A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Jun 26, 2019 at 3:43pm PDT

Hina Khan made her place in the television world and gathered a lot of limelight- all thanks to Cannes 2019. She is now all set to step in the Hindi film industry with her upcoming film Lines. She went to Cannes Film Festival to reveal the first look poster of her film and made some huge rounds on social media. Hina got appreciation from Priyanka Chopra.

Talking about the film, Hina Khan will be seen in a de-glam look as she will be playing the role of timid Muslim girl Nazia. The actress revealed her thoughts about the film on the Instagram account and wrote, “Emotions don’t change because of the borders in between, the life and plight of #Nazia is a simple portrayal of any girl who faces the magnitude of ordinary challenges in a not so ordinary story.