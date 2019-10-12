After rocking the previous night at Ekta Kapoor‘s party in her stunning black dress, actor Hina Khan dolled up once again last night to attend the Gold Awards 2019. Hina, who played the role of Komolika in the reboot version of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, bagged as many as four awards at the television awards.

Hina was honoured as the Best Actress in a Negative Role category. She was also awarded for being the Most Fit Actor, TV Personality of the Year and for her beautiful Cannes debut earlier this year. The actor, who consciously puts efforts behind her every look before attending any public event, also did the same this time as well. Hina chose a blush pink one-shouldered ruffled and embellished gown to wear at the high on glam-event.

The actor’s photos from the red carpet of Gold Awards 2-19 are out and Hina can be seen looking absolutely radiant in all of them. The choice of that colour comes like a breath of fresh air considering most female actors were dressed up in bright colours. However, Hina’s makeup plays a bit of a downer in her overall look. While on her Instagram stories, her pictures appear fine, the makeup looks quite off in the camera flash at the red carpet. Check out these pictures:

Further, Hina styled her look with an updo and pink lips. It’s possible that she hasn’t been photographed well, otherwise, that look on paper appears 10/10.

Hina has emerged as one of the most sought after names in the entertainment industry. Her portrayal of Komolika on-screen was much appreciated and now she is all set to enter the big screen with her film debut. The actor is also looked upon for her fashion sense and for her workout tips. Way to go, Hina!