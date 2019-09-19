Television actor Hina Khan is making her fans heart aflutter with her latest sultry photoshoot and it is going viral on social media. Taking to Instagram, she has shared an array of monochrome pictures in sexy black lingerie teamed up with a satin shrug. With perfect makeup and sensuous expressions, she looks hot than never before. She has left her tresses loose and has styled them into soft curls. Flaunting her perfectly toned body, the pictures will leave you stunned.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Throw me to the wolves and I will come back leading the pack #Mood. (sic)”

Take a look at her ultra hot photos here:

Earlier, she has upped the style game in a blue jumpsuit and looked absolutely gorgeous. In the photos, she has teamed her look with white sneakers and has kept her hair loose with a side part. With nude makeup and sultry expressions, she will make your mid-week blues disappear into thin air.

A few days back, she has shared her pictures in a half blazer striped dress. The pictures have gone viral and have garnered over three lakh views so far. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “In a Gentle way, you can shake the world.(sic)”

Meanwhile, she has several film projects under her kitty. She will be making her Bollywood debut with The Lines. She will also be seen in Wish List and Vikram Bhatt’s North of Srinagar. Another film under her kitty is Indo-Hollywood film, The Country of The Blind where she will be playing the role of a visually challenged girl.

Talking about the film, Hina told the Times of India, “Most girls, who want to become film actresses, look for roles in commercial movies. But every actress can’t wait forever to land a role opposite a big Bollywood actor. Also, I think that it’s important to be part of a film that has scope for you to perform. That is the reason I chose to debut with ‘Lines’, and now, I’m doing ‘The Country of The Blind’.”