Actor Hina Khan is one of the most stylish actors of the industry and she has proved it every time she makes her appearance on social media. Even her Cannes look was appreciated by her fans and fashion police. The fitness freak has now taken to Instagram to share her array of pictures in floral mini dress and it will make you gush over her even more. She completed her look with subtle makeup, kohl in eyes, highlighted cheeks, a dash of nude lipstick and hair styled in loose curls.

Her pictures have gone viral and have fetched over three lakh likes within a few hours. Sharing the pictures, she captioned it, “Dress @rotatebirgerchristensen Heels @tiesta.shoes Styled by @sayali_vidya 📸- @rishabhkphotography. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Dec 12, 2019 at 9:55am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Dec 12, 2019 at 9:52am PST



Recently, her music video titled ‘Raanjhana’ opposite her BFF Priyank Sharma has taken the internet by storm. In the song, Hina entering in a hotel room and having a nostalgic feel about the place. She then finds a book named ‘Raanjhana’ where the story of their past life is written. It then goes into a flashback and beautifully shows the love story of them falling in love and how they get separated by death. The beautiful picturesque location and their chemistry is unmissable. Both the actors don gorgeous outfits and look perfect as a couple.

The song is crooned by Arijit Singh and is produced by Aakansha Rahul Sharma. The music is composed by Asad Khan and lyrics have been penned down by Raqueeb Alam.



Meanwhile, Hina has several film projects under her kitty. She will be making her Bollywood debut with The Lines. She will also be seen in Wish List and Vikram Bhatt’s North of Srinagar. Another film under her kitty is Indo-Hollywood film, The Country of The Blind where she will be playing the role of a visually challenged girl. She also has Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked under her kitty.