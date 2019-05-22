Television actor Hina Khan who slayed the red carpet at 72nd Cannes International Film Festival is back to the bay. Her Instagram is a treat to the eyes of her fans as she has shared several pictures and videos from her outing at French Riviera. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her photo in an Alin Le’ Kal couture and it is nothing less than a glamorous outfit. In the picture, she can be seen donning a black pantsuit with golden stripes on the leaves and sides of the pants. She has teamed up her look with makeup, statement earrings, black high heels and kept her hair tied in a neat ponytail. She ups the glamorous game and we are smitten by her look.

She carried this look for one of the Chopard party where she was even seen bonding with Priyanka Chopra and her hubby Nick Jonas.

Check out the picture here:

View this post on Instagram 👸 @alinlekal x @mephistophelesproductions x @dune_london A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on May 21, 2019 at 3:51am PDT



Earlier, she was into the buzz for penning down a heartfelt note for Priyanka Chopra. She praised PeeCee and said she never left her hand and introduced her to some of the eminent personalities. She further says that Quantico star appreciated her hard work and praised her debut film Lines. She also thanks Priyanka for not treating her like an outsider and takes inspiration from her.



Not only this, but even Priyanka commented on Hina’s post and thanked her for the ‘nice words’. Priyanka wrote, “Thank you for the kind words Hina. Was so good to meet you and spend time with you. Proud of what you have achieved and it was my pleasure to highlight the talent the Indian industry possesses in anyway that I could. Wishing you all the luck in the world, onward and upwards! #GirlsForGirls” (sic).”

On the work front, Hina is making her debut in Bollywood with Lines. She will also be seen in Vikram Bhatt’s next project.