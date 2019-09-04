Television actor Hina Khan has often been into the buzz for her ultra-glamorous look. She never shies away from flaunting her sartorial choices and inspiring young girls with her style statement. Now, going with the summer trends and enjoying the torrential Mumbai rains, Hina can be seen donning a body fitting white dress teamed up with a metallic grey belt, sneakers and matching cap. With subtle makeup and kohl in eyes, she looks drop-dead gorgeous, as always.

Sharing the post, she captioned it as, “I want my body like my coffee, Hot And Strong what say. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:

Earlier, she has shared her selfies in a white kurti teamed up with multi-colour dupatta. She accessorised her look with jhumkas, kohl in eyes and pink lipstick. Needless to say, she looks stunning in her plethora of pictures.

View this post on Instagram Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! 🙏 A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Sep 2, 2019 at 8:00am PDT



A few days ago, she took to Instagram to share her series of photos donning a sky blue and white stripe suit, paired with a white V-neck tee inside, Hina contrasted her look with yellow heels and pulled back her hair in a loose bun that complimented the look well. The post was captioned, “I vibe different.. Thank you so much @renaultindia for having me and giving me the privilege to announce the very first set of deliveries of Renault Triber in Mumbai.. : @rishabhkphotography (sic).” Quick to comment, Priyank wrote, “Hayeee TOTA(तोता) meri (sic)”, punctuating it with various emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Sep 1, 2019 at 7:47am PDT



Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be making her Bollywood debut with Lines. She will also be seen in the film Wish List and Vikram Bhatt’s North of Srinagar. She was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s show Kasautii Zindagii Kay in which she played the iconic character of the television vamp, Komolika.