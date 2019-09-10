Television actor Hina Khan leaves no stone unturned to make her fans go gaga over her with her style statement. Known for her sartorial choices and being fitness freak herself, she never misses impressing fashion police with her hot and sexy looks. With 5.9 million followers, her pictures go viral instantly on social media. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her plethora of pictures in a denim jacket. With the kohl in eyes and a dash of pink lipstick, she looks flawless, as always.

In the photos, she also makes funny faces and it will brighten up your boring Tuesday. In the initial pictures, she has her hair open, styled in soft curls and in others, she can be seen sporting braided hair. The close-up pictures are the perfect dose to wipe-off your Tuesday blues.

Sharing the post, she captioned it, “Moods. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos:

View this post on Instagram Moods 🤷‍♀️ A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Sep 9, 2019 at 6:10am PDT



Earlier, she has uploaded her photos from her energetic workout sessions with boxing gloves. In the photos, she can be seen donning a pink sleeveless top teamed up with black shorts and neon green sports shoes. With no makeup and messy hair bun, she inspires her fans on Sunday morning to ‘get up and fight’. Sharing the photos, she captioned it, “That knockout punch 🥊 but trust me it only makes you stronger.. Get up and fight #WorkOutWithHinaKhan #GymSwagger #GymFashion #IWorkOutInStyle #FitGirlsRock. (sic)”



Recently, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, she donned a beautiful orange ethnic wear. She and her beau Rocky Jaiswal visited LaalBaugh Cha to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha. Rocky shared the pictures on Instagram and captioned it as, “So Blessed for everything! Divine Darshan at #LaalBaughChaRaja2019 Also the Ganpati festival with family! (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the professional front, she will be making her Bollywood debut with Lines. She will also be seen in the film Wish List and Vikram Bhatt’s North of Srinagar.