Hina Khan is one of the hottest and stylish actors in the Indian television industry. The diva who started her career with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlta Hai is now on her way to global domination and she is certainly putting her most fashionable foot forward. She makes regular appearances at events, graces the red carpet and has been busy shooting for a web series. She continues to have a large fan base of over 6.1 million followers and has a growing presence in the industry.

Hina Khan is an avid user of social media and often takes to her Instagram account to share glimpses of her personal life with her fans and followers. She was recently spotted making a dazzling appearance at Bigg Boss 13 for the episode ‘Weekend Ka Vaar ’.

Hina looked hot AF in a yellow polka dot top and body-fitting long skirt. The matching ensemble is striking at first glance with white polka dots adorned all over it.

The Lines actor teamed her look with beige strappy peep-toes and hair puffed and tied back. To accessorize, Hina wore a pair of big hoops. She opted for kohl-rimmed eyes and her signature red lip and was all smiles as she will enter the house.

Take a look at the series of pictures of Hina Khan:

View this post on Instagram There’s never a wrong time for Polka Dots 😉 A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Oct 5, 2019 at 3:11am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Oct 5, 2019 at 3:24am PDT

During her stay in the Bigg Boss house 11, she couldn’t win the show and landed second in the competition.

On the work front, Hina was seen as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. In the show, Hina was playing the role of the iconic Vamp Komolika and she was certainly a fan favourite. The actress is right now focusing on her Bollywood break that is why she won’t be seen on the show for a while.