Television actor Hina Khan is currently in New York City for a relaxing vacation with her beau Rocky Jaiswal. From strolling the streets to partying all night to shopping all day, Hina Khan is living each and every moment on her vacation. Now, she took to Instagram to share her series of pictures in an orange outfit. In the photos, she can be seen donning an orange crop top with matching colour pants. She teamed up her look with a green sling bag, a pair of earrings, subtle makeup and nude lipstick. Giving out a sultry pose on the street of New York City, the pictures will make you go green with the envy. Needless to say, she looks stunning in her latest photos.

Sharing the post, she captioned it, “Embrace your inner orange #NYCDiaries. (sic)”

Take a look at the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram Embrace your inner orange 🍊 #NYCDiaries A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Aug 20, 2019 at 7:00am PDT



During her stay at New York City, she also represented India on the occasion of Independence Day. Dressed in an elegant orange and white striped saree with black border, Hina’s look was in complete sync with the event. She completed her look with a small hair bun and looked every bit like a diva. While sharing the pictures on Instagram, Hina got emotional and wrote a note. It says, “Representing your country is always a pleasure and if you get to do it in one of the most powerful countries of the world .. well, there cannot be a privilege better than that! Holding the tricolour for my beloved country.. I endorse the idea that India is in the U.S.A and the idea it represents, humbly appreciate the warmth and inclusiveness of the people and this great atmosphere. Jai Hind! Hindostan Zindabad! Always, humeshaa..”



Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be making her Bollywood debut with Lines. She will also be seen in the film Wish List and Vikram Bhatt’s North of Srinagar. She was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s show Kasautii Zindagii Kay in which she played the iconic character of the television vamp, Komolika.