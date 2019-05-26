Hina Khan is enjoying her life to the fullest and her Instagram posts say it all. The actor gained fame after starring in a television series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Post that she appeared in the reality show Bigg Boss where she won the title and gained more fan followers.

Recently, she made her debut at the 72nd International Cannes Film Festival where she launched her debut film Lines. The actor is currently in Switzerland and has been sharing beautiful pictures of the snowcapped mountains. Sharing photos of her playful side on Instagram, Hina captioned it, “When your dress paints the sky blue 🦋 #HappyMe.” In the stills, Hina can be seen flaunting her blue dress and her beautiful smile.

Before she bid adieu to Cannes, the actor got touristy and wondered on the streets and also gave her her fans a tour of the place through her lens.

Hina made her Cannes International Film Festival 2019 debut and launched her short film Lines. Hina had stunned everyone with her gorgeous red carpet looks at the event.

Meanwhile, Lines is set in Kashmir during the times of Kargil war. The film revolves around the story of the lives of people staying close to the LOC. The film is directed by Hussain Khan and produced by Rahat Kazmi, Tariq Khan, and Zeba Sajid along with Jayant Jaiswal. Lines is a tragic love story and also features veteran actor Farida Jalal. At the Cannes Film Festival this year, the film’s first poster was released at India Pavilion session where Hina talked about the film along with the team.