After Hina Khan‘s beautiful journey in Cannes Film Festival 2019, the actor is seen shooting for an upcoming project in spectacular outings in Milan, Switzerland and Paris. Hina has shared a series of pictures and videos from Switzerland with her makeup artist and boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. The perfect boyfriend took his girl for a romantic drive in a Cadillac in Switzerland. Hina took to Instagram to share a video in which Rocky is seen driving the car with his love.

Hina Khan’s Instagram stories show her playing with snow in a picturesque location. The videos from Switzerland make us feel of Raj and Simran from DDLJ (Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jainge).

Check out the videos here:

Video Courtesy: Hina Khan’s Instagram stories

Hina Khan took a break from Kasauti Zindagi Kay to pursue her movie dreams. The festival which is known for showcasing best film’s talent witnessed Hina Khan’s debut film Lines first look. The film is directed by Hussain Khan and produced by Rahat Kazmi, Tariq Khan, and Zeba Sajid along with Jayant Jaiswal, Lines is a tragic love story. Set in Kashmir, during the times of Kargil war, the film revolves around the story of the lives of people staying close to the LOC. The movie’s first official look will be unveiled at the Cannes Film Festival. The film also features veteran actor Farida Jalal.

Hina Khan had stunned everyone with her gorgeous red carpet looks at the event.

Hina’s sheer grey sparkling gown with a plunging neckline made her fans and co-workers go gaga over her.