TV and Bollywood actor Hina Khan, best known as evil queen ‘Komolika’ in Kasautii Zindagii Kay is in the magnificent island nation of Maldives with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. This is her third trip to Maldives and every time she checks-in, she makes her fans jealous. Her drool-worthy pictures from the picturesque location are mesmerising us to pack our bags and go for a short trip. She shared a series of pictures in a sexy red floral ensemble and is killing the beachy vibes with it. From being the ideal bahu on a small screen to rocking fashionable outfits, Hina Khan has come a long way. Whatever she wears, it becomes a fashion.

Her official Instagram account is screaming with bold and gorgeous pictures of not only the actress but also of the exquisite locations, she is in. Hina took to Instagram stories and feeds to share a series of hot pictures from Maldives. She can be seen wearing a red floral ensemble dress which she teamed up with statement earrings, nude makeup, high hair bun and blue flat sandals.

While sharing the pictures on Instagram, she captioned “Smelling the sea, Feeling the sky

@kurumba_maldives”.

Check out the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram Smelling the sea, Feeling the sky @kurumba_maldives A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Dec 21, 2019 at 9:15pm PST

View this post on Instagram A few more😀 A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Dec 21, 2019 at 10:37pm PST

Maldives has always been one of the most popular choices among the celebs. This year Karishma Tanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Disha Patani, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Sophie Choudry and Katrina Kaif visited the islands.