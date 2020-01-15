Hina Khan’s style statement and sartorial choices are often applauded by the fashion police and her fans. Impressing everyone with her hot and bold looks, she has won hearts with her glamorous avatar. Now, taking to Instagram, she has shared her array of pictures in a backless lilac-coloured dress teamed up with a pair of golden earrings, dewy makeup, highlighted cheeks, kohl in eyes and a dash of pink nude lipstick.

Flaunting her sexy back and perfectly toned curves, she has set the screen on ablaze with her latest hot look. Needless to say, she looks stunning in the photos.

Take a look at the photos here:

Earlier, she has uploaded her look in thigh-high dress added ooze to oomph and fans couldn’t stop ogling. Accessorising her look with a pair of beaded hoop earrings, Hina pulled back her hair in a half-clutch. Wearing nude makeup, the stunner completed the look with a pair of pink stilettoes. Letting the pictures do all the talking, Hina left the caption with only style credits.

On the professional front, she was last seen in Arijit Singh’s song ‘Raanjhana’ opposite Priyank Sharma. She has several film projects under her kitty. She will be making her Bollywood debut with The Lines. She will also be seen in Wish List and Vikram Bhatt’s North of Srinagar. Another film under her kitty is Indo-Hollywood film, The Country of The Blind where she will be playing the role of a visually challenged girl. She also has Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked under her kitty.

Recently, her web series Damaged 2 has released. It marked Hina’s debut in the digital world. The series revolves around the life of a single woman and an obsessed hacker. Talking about the same, Vikram Bhatt said in a statement, “I have put aside the horrors of the spirit world to talk about the horrors of the real world and our vulnerable lives on the Internet is one such horror. It just takes one Hacker with enough motivation to ruin your life.”