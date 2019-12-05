Hina Khan, who has been busy prepping for her debut film Hacked in Bollywood, is currently enjoying a lavish getaway at Bishangarh Fort. She has kept aside her busy schedule and channelizes more on her fashion game. After visiting Pushkar, Hina and her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal moved onto their next destination and while doing so, they are updating their fans on social media as well.

Not only her outfits from the trip are receiving praises but also her quirky accessories for the trip is getting all the attention from fans. She is slaying her vacay looks like a pro. From a denim skirt to a black vintage hat, the diva is setting serious fashion goals. Hina looks hot in a red sweater and poses in front of a heritage property. In the photos, the actor is seen wearing a blue skirt paired with a red sweater and hat and alongside the photos, She wrote, “Skill in photography is acquired by practice and not by purchase….”.

Rocky tagged her kady love as his travel partner. From enjoying dinner to riding a camel to enjoying an auto ride, Hina and Rocky’s vacation is all about love. Rocky posted photos with lady love Hina Khan wherein the two are seen holding onto each other and alongside the photo, Rocky tagged Hina as his travel partner. Rocky wrote, “Don’t wanna let go of my lady love, travel partner and fellow explorer cum photographer.. everrrr!”

Have a look at the pictures:

View this post on Instagram #WalkOutInStyle #ChicOuterwear #WinterFashion @alilafortbishangarh A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Dec 4, 2019 at 9:40am PST

View this post on Instagram Some more at @alilafortbishangarh PC – @rockyj1 A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Dec 4, 2019 at 9:34am PST

The couple also visited Ajmer Dargah between her trip. They took out time to visit the Ajmer Dargah as she went incognito to avoid any public gaze. Post seeking blessings, Hina penned a note as she wrote, “I had no plans to visit Khawaja ji’s Darbar coz it was a very short trip and I was short of time but woh kehte hiana, kismat ka likha koi nahi badal sakta. I was destined to visit the Darbar today. Thank you khwaji jifor bringing us to your Darbar.”