When it comes to fashion and making a striking style statement, no one can beat actor Hina Khan. Making a fashion statement with her another sartorial look, she has shared an array of photos in a grey dramatic suit teamed up snake print boots and a bow scarf placed nicely on the shoulder. She accessorised her look with a pair of statement earrings, a ring, subtle makeup, nude makeup and a dash of light pink lipstick. During her stay in the Bigg Boss house for season 11, we all got to see the fashionista side of the actress. Post BB, life has been very interesting for Khan.

From being a part of Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay to walking the red carpet at Cannes 2019, Hina Khan’s career has only seen growth and progress. Now, the talented star is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked.

Take a look at Hina Khan’s latest pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAM #NoWhereToHide (@realhinakhan) on Feb 5, 2020 at 10:08pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAM #NoWhereToHide (@realhinakhan) on Feb 5, 2020 at 10:14pm PST

Hina has already started with the promotions of her film. Recently, Khan stepped out looking all chic and elegant in hot pink co-ords. She teamed it up with purple stilettos.

Talking about Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked, it features Hina Khan, Rohan Shah and Mohit Malhotra in the lead roles. The story revolves around a 19-year-old boy who gets obsessed with a woman in her early 30s named Sameera Khanna (Hina Khan) hacks into her social media accounts to take revenge when she refuses to be in a romantic relationship with him. What ensues is a scary world for Sameera when she realises that she’s being watched all the time. She gets to know that all her private pictures have been leaked on social media, emails are being sent from her accounts without her knowledge and the boy has even accessed the details of her funds and other confidential information.