Popular TV actor Hina Khan is setting the internet on fire with her latest pictures from her trip to Maldives with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. The 32-year-old diva recently took to Instagram to post pictures of her diving in the deep sea and posing at the beach in a ravishing sexy red bikini and we are swooning. Hina posted the pictures with the caption, “Aaahhhh this smell of salt and sand.. I am wild, beautiful within and free.. just like the sea 🌊 @kurumba_maldives PC- @rockyj1”.
In the series of pictures, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor can be seen sensuously posing lying on the sand in a backless red floral bikini and we are in love with this water baby avatar of her. She keeps her hair open and messy and wears a pink colour lipstick.
Hina had taken off to Maldives recently with her boyfriend. This is her third trip to he exotic location the and every time she checks-in, she makes her fans jealous. Her drool-worthy pictures from the picturesque location are mesmerising us to pack our bags and go for a short trip. Her sizzling bikini-clad photos have taken social media by storm. The stunner is in the best space, at professionally and personal front.
Have a look at the pictures of Hina Khan:
Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in Arijit Singh’s song ‘Raanjhana’ opposite Priyank Sharma. She has several film projects under her kitty. She will be making her Bollywood debut with The Lines. She will also be seen in Wish List and Vikram Bhatt’s North of Srinagar. Another film under her kitty is Indo-Hollywood film, The Country of The Blind where she will be playing the role of a visually challenged girl. She also has Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked under her kitty.