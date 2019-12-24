Popular TV actor Hina Khan is setting the internet on fire with her latest pictures from her trip to Maldives with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. The 32-year-old diva recently took to Instagram to post pictures of her diving in the deep sea and posing at the beach in a ravishing sexy red bikini and we are swooning. Hina posted the pictures with the caption, “Aaahhhh this smell of salt and sand.. I am wild, beautiful within and free.. just like the sea 🌊 @kurumba_maldives PC- @rockyj1”.

In the series of pictures, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor can be seen sensuously posing lying on the sand in a backless red floral bikini and we are in love with this water baby avatar of her. She keeps her hair open and messy and wears a pink colour lipstick.

Hina had taken off to Maldives recently with her boyfriend. This is her third trip to he exotic location the and every time she checks-in, she makes her fans jealous. Her drool-worthy pictures from the picturesque location are mesmerising us to pack our bags and go for a short trip. Her sizzling bikini-clad photos have taken social media by storm. The stunner is in the best space, at professionally and personal front.

Have a look at the pictures of Hina Khan: