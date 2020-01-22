Actor Hina Khan is fetching a lot of praises for her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt’s film Hacked. Riding high on the success and with her kitty full of projects, she is keeping herself in the buzz. Not only this, but her social media is also loaded with her gorgeous pictures making fan’s hearts go aflutter with her sartorial looks. Taking to Instagram stories today, she has shared her pictures with little brother Aamir Khan and it will give you major sibling goals.

Dressed in a white dress, she looks gorgeous as she enjoys the sunset at the throwback family picture from the Maldives. Her brother Aamir can be seen dressed in a sleeveless red t-shirt teamed up with yellow shorts. The duo also takes a boat ride and that is how siblings are supposed to travel together.

Take a look at the photos here:

Earlier, she has shared her slew of photos in white round-neck top teamed up with floral pink pants. She completed her look with subtle makeup, a pair of earrings, kohl in eyes and a adash of pink lipstick. Her look was from one of the episodes of the reality show Bigg Boss 13. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Outfit @labelmannatgupta Earrings @arvinofashions @curiocottagejewelry Heels @stella.shoestolove Styled by @sayali_vidya MUA @satyamakeupartist Hair stylist @sayedsaba @rishabhkphotography.” (sic)

Recently, her web series Damaged 2 has released. It marked Hina’s debut in the digital world. The series revolves around the life of a single woman and an obsessed hacker.

On the professional front, she was last seen in Arijit Singh’s song ‘Raanjhana’ opposite Priyank Sharma. She has several film projects under her kitty. She will be making her Bollywood debut with The Lines. She will also be seen in Wish List and Vikram Bhatt’s North of Srinagar. Another film under her kitty is Indo-Hollywood film, The Country of The Blind where she will be playing the role of a visually challenged girl.