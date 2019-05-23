Television actor Hina Khan is back to the bay after her outing at 72nd International Cannes Film Festival. From wearing a gorgeous gown to slaying in stylish outfits, her debut was lauded by many Bollywood and television personalities. She has also shared several pictures from the French Riviera and we are smitten by her each look. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her picture and a video from the prestigious festival.

In the picture, she can be seen donning a shimmery top teamed up with pants and blazer. She has completed her look with a bow on her neck. With subtle makeup, kohled eyes and short curly hair, she looks nothing less than gorgeous. Needless to say, her pose game is on-point and it proves that she is a diva of the telly world.

View this post on Instagram 🙅‍♀️ A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on May 22, 2019 at 2:09am PDT



She has also uploaded a video showing her prepping video just before her debut at Cannes red carpet. She wore a sheer grey sparkling gown with a plunging neckline. For the red carpet, she has styled her hair on a bun with a hair tail nicely coming on the side of her face. She captioned it , “Past couple of days have been an experience like no other. Here is the #BTS of my debut at the @festivaldecannes red carpet!” (sic)



The festival which is known for showcasing best film’s talent will also witness Hina’s debut film Lines first look. The film is directed by Hussain Khan and produced by Rahat Kazmi, Tariq Khan, and Zeba Sajid along with Jayant Jaiswal, Lines is a tragic love story. Set in Kashmir, during the times of Kargil war, the film revolves around the story of the lives of people staying close to the LOC. The movie’s first official look will be unveiled at the Cannes Film Festival. The film also features veteran actor Farida Jalal.