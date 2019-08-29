Hina Khan is known to be one of the fittest actors in Television. The star is a huge fitness freak and her work out videos on social media will make you hit the gym right away! Recently, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor dropped a few stunning selfies and we are all hearts.

Hina is all decked up for a gorgeous selfie. Her perfect makeup and her lovely curls just completed the look. The actor opted for a neutral tone of makeup and a pink nude shade of lipstick. Her tresses were left open with nice big curls and she was seen flaunting her love for accessories. Hina also shared some close-up shots of her bracelet.

While sharing the pictures, Hina wrote, “Hold it Still”.

Take a look at Hina Khan’s drool-worthy pictures:

View this post on Instagram Hold it Still 📸 A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Aug 28, 2019 at 12:09am PDT



Hina Khan rose to fame where she did India’s controversial show Bigg Boss 11. She is recently acting on the iconic character of ‘Komolika’ from ‘Kasautii Zindagi Kay’.

Hina is a fashionista. She nails in any attire she wears. She is also a gym freak and never repeats her gym clothes.

PC: Instagram

On the professional front, Hina Khan will make her Bollywood debut soon. The actress has a couple of film projects lined up. She will be seen in Hussain Khan’s film ‘Lines’.

On Independence Day, Hina became the first-ever Indian female star to attend the Independence Day parade in New York. She led the parade with the Indian flag in her hand. She could not have been more proud in representing the country at a gathering like this. Dressed in an elegant orange and white striped saree with black border, Hina’s look was in complete sync with the event. She completed her look with a small hair bun and looked every bit like a diva.