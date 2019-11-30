TV’s popular actor Hina Khan is having her ‘me time’ in the flight as she is traveling to her beau Rocky Jaiswal. If you follow her, then you may know she’s obsessed with clicking sun-kissed pictures. Hina keeps sharing snaps of herself and they are unlimited. Her close-up pictures sans makeup will definitely make you wonder what’s the secret behind her flawless skin. The actor who rose to fame by playing Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has now come a long way. She was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Up next, Hina is all set to make her debut on the web series with Vikram Bhatt’s film Hacked.

While sharing the pictures, Hina wrote: “Got up a few hours early, to live a few hours more.. #Sunrise #YouBeauty #Mesmerised”. With no makeup look, the actor kept it natural. She just wore a lip gloss to get rid of dry lips in the winters.

Have a look at Hina Khan’s pictures here:

She shared sunkissed photos while she is on the plane. She is headed for a vacation in Rajasthan with her hubby Rocky Jaiswal.

Hina Khan recently wrapped her upcoming film with Vikram Bhatt. She has been super busy with her work schedule as she definitely needs a much-needed break.

Earlier, Vikram Bhatt talked about the film to News 18 and said, “Hacked is not a horror film but a thriller film. The film is about the perils of our online lives and talks about how in today’s time everything about everyone is just a click away, nothing remains exclusive or private.”